

Dadisi Curtis surely can be classified as an under the radar recruit, having just one offer, which he received from Army West Point. Yes, schools like Navy, Air Force and Ball State were showing interest, but they did not extend an offer to the 5-foot-9, 185 pounder. But in the recruiting arena for the Army Black Knights, high schools stars and rankings don’t necessarily reflect the outcome of a prospect's football career at West Point.

And if you go a step further, some may say that he is also undersized for a Division I quarterback prospect. But don’t tell Curtis that or even the Army coaching staff that extended him an offer and graciously accepted his verbal commitment on just days ago. “Well speaking to Coach [Mitch] Ware the QBs coach, this is perfect for me,” Curtis shared. “Not only running, but throwing. I feel like I have a great enough arm to make throws, but also athletic enough to make those runs. So I feel that the running game will stay explosive, but the passing game will rise with it.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS....

“I notified them today about the commitment,” Curtis said yesterday in his conversation with GoBlackKnights.com. “Coach Tucker Waugh has been recruiting me and I told him I was committing this afternoon.” The Canton (OH) Canton McKinley High School product took an unofficial visit to the academy back in June, and it appears that he was sold on Army West Point at that time. “Some of the things that stood out to me was the rich tradition within the history of the program,” he explained. “Realizing that I’m not only playing for my teammates beside me, but the past players who’ve left an impact on the program. Also another thing that stood out to me was how close the coaching staff was. That really intrigued me and made me feel like it was more family like that business like. Which was amazing to me.” “When I first spoke to Coach Waugh, the thing i said first was ‘I’m Ready’ and from that moment he knew exactly how I felt. Me and Coach Waugh have built such a strong relationship that I feel like he knew were my head was at the time. And I told him like I’m ready, and he just started congratulating me and we took it from there.” Church yesterday morning had a lot to do with it ... I spoke to God and he put a feeling in my heart that told me to take advantage of such an great opportunity,” added Curtis. “My mom and Dad, seeing them so happy with Army made me realize how big this offer was. But most importantly, I felt like this was the best fit for me academically and athletically.” Speaking athletically, during Curtis’ junior year at Canton McKinley, he threw for approximately 1,900 yards, with 17 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, but also ran for 600 yards and 9 touchdowns.