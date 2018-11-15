Senior slotback Jordan Asberry is alway putting in the work Timothy Ludwig USA TODAY Sports



Senior slotback Jordan Asberry has been a significant factor in the Black Knight offense since he arrived in 2015. The 2-star product out of Colerain High School in Cincinnati, Ohio played in 10 games as a plebe finishing 6th in rushing with 213 yards in 30 attempts and also caught 2 passes for 40 yards. In his yearling year he appeared in all 13 games and finished 4th in rushing with 421 yards in 57 carries and scored 5 rushing touchdowns. He was also 4th in receptions with 5 catches for 100 yards and 1 touchdown. HIs junior year was the year that the Black Knights abandoned passing, and he finished second in receptions with just 3 catches for 78 yards and scored 1 of the 2 passing touchdowns last year. Fans had great expectations for yearling Fred Cooper at the start of the 2018 season, and after sitting out the Duke game, Cooper started playing more snaps than Asberry. In games 2-5, Cooper had 157 of the 317 snaps and Asberry had 120. In the 5 games since Cooper was separated from the team, Asberry has played 311 of the 362 offensive snaps. During these last 5 games he caught 6 of his 8 receptions for the season and scored 3 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown. He currently leads the team in receptions with 8 catches for 180 yards and 3 of Army’s 6 passing touchdowns. I part due to Cooper getting more snaps in the first half of the season, Asberry is currently 8th in rushing yardage with 142 yards, 100 of which have been in the last 5 games.



What Army fans are witnessing is a ball player who has turned his game up a notch, as Black Knights’ offensive coordinator echoed. “Jordan is playing his best football as a senior,” offensive coordinator Brent Davis told GoBlackKnights.com. “He has been very versatile for us and has done an outstanding job leading his position group. His ability as a receiver for us has been key in a lot of football games this year.”

Part of Asberry’s formula of success has been his durability and working hard to stay healthy, which is a hard task in such a physical sport and especially as a slotback in Army’s triple option offense.

His productivity has been off the charts during the 2nd half of the season. Not necessarily with big stats per say, but very impactful and timely plays such as that unbelievable catch versus Air Force.

Asberry surrounded by teammates Jack Sides and Cam Harrison



So we asked Asberry what was the secret to his 2nd half of the season productivity ... especially when so many players are nicked up and/or hurt ... but he seemed to have gone into 5th gear. “Just staying healthy first is one of the things I pride myself on,” Asberry explained. “The last two years I think I’ve missed and maybe just one practice. That’s coming with doing the little things and making sure my body’s right.” “But just the 2nd half of the season, the coaches and I’ve played a lot of games in my career and the coaches trust me to go in there to do my job, make plays and that’s what I do. My teammates put me in a great position to where I can excel and when I am put in that position, I know I have to step up and make a play and that’s what I try to do.”

Army fans are hoping for a few more 'last time' Michie Stadium TD celebrations from Asberry on Saturday



Yesterday evening was Branch night for the seniors and as in Asberry style, he put things in perspective relative to what that means to him when it comes to his selected branch. “I don’t actually know yet, but it’s just a stepping stone in my West Point Army career,” he stated. “It will pretty much tell me my next five years after this. I put some thought into my preference, but honestly right now my focus isn’t really there, but on this weekend, playing in my last game at Michie Stadium as well as academically to make sure I finish out this semester strong.” Of course like most senior playing their last game in front of what should be a packed house at Michie Stadium ... Asberry will have family support on hand. “I have a quite a few family members coming up,” said the talented back, who added a moment of reflection to what it will mean stepping on the field for the last time wearing the Black & Gold. “It’s just a tremendous feeling and remember my first year here ... a true freshman and a buck-75 {laughing} and straight out of high school. We were playing Labor Day weekend under the lights here against Fordham. And looking at all my time here and all the games I played in and all the big games, especially the ones here at Michie and this being the last one here .... it’s a surreal feeling that my career here is coming to an end and to end it on the right note.” Asberry is one of several seniors that have added value to the Black Knights program under the watchful eye of Head Coach Jeff Monken. GoBlackKnights.com will have plenty of senior coverage throughout the 2-week period leading up to the Army-Navy game on December 8th, so stay-tuned.