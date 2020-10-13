GoBlackKnights - FREE Video: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference (10/13)

FREE Video: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference (10/13)
The Army Black Knights will take their 4-1 on the road to the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas to face off with the 3-2 UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday.
Let’s join in on Army Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Weekly Pre-Game Press as he discusses last week’s win versus The Citadel, along with this Saturday’s upcoming match-up.
