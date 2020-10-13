 GoBlackKnights - FREE Video: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference (10/13)
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-13 17:13:10 -0500') }} football Edit

FREE Video: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference (10/13)

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
Army West Point Athletic Communications
Special to GoBlackKnights.com

The Army Black Knights will take their 4-1 on the road to the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas to face off with the 3-2 UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday.

Let’s join in on Army Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Weekly Pre-Game Press as he discusses last week’s win versus The Citadel, along with this Saturday’s upcoming match-up.

{{ article.author_name }}