From GoBlackKnights.com: Happy Thanksgiving To All!
The very essence of Thanksgiving is to be thankful for all of the blessings.
"Thanksgiving Day comes, by statute, once a year; to the honest man it comes as frequently as the heart of gratitude will allow."-Edward Sandford Martin
"Thanksgiving Day is a jewel, to set in the hearts of honest men; but be careful that you do not take the day, and leave out the gratitude."-E.P. Powell
"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them."-John Fitzgerald Kennedy
GoBlackKnights.com would like to wish all of the Army faithful, especially those that are part of this venue, your families, the players, coaches, along with the men & women of the Armed Forces around the world a very HAPPY THANKSGIVING.
Special Thanks To The 2023 Army Football Senior Class
• SAM BARCZAK (#62/OL)
• BILLY BOEHLKE (#19/P)
• TYLER BRENNAN (#83/RB)
• JAKOBI BUCHANAN (#33/RB)
• SHAYNE BUCKINGHAM (#78/OL)
• NIKAI BUTLER (#79/OL)
• JIMMY CIARLO (#7/OLB)
• VESHE DANIYAN (#82/WR)
• SIMON DELLINGER (#74/OL)
• JACKSON FILIPOWICZ (#68/OL)
• ISAIAH FILISI (#90/DL)
• QUINDRELIN HAMMONDS (#26/DB)
• CONNOR FINUCANE (#60/OL)
• CHRIS FREY (#99/DL)
• AUSTIN HILL (#52/DL)
• CAMERON JONES (#10/DB)
• SPENCER JONES (#45/LB)
• JOSH LINGENFELTER (#88/TE)
• BEAU LOMBARDI (#64/OL)
• LEO LOWIN (#31/ILB)
• QUINN MARETZKI (#15/K)
• AY'JAUN MARSHALL (#3/SB)
• COLE McCUTCHEON (#67/LS)
• ALEX MEREDITH (#17/QB)
• JABARI MOORE (#4/DB)
• BO NICHOLAS-PAUL (#2/DB)
• CAMDEN O'GARA (#54/ILB)
• JACKSON POWELL (#49/OLB)
• DARIUS RICHARDSON (#96/DL)
• TYSON RILEY (#32/TE)
• NATE SMITH (#44/DL)
• DAELAN SMITH (#1/DB)
• COLE TALLEY (#94/K)
