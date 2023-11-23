The very essence of Thanksgiving is to be thankful for all of the blessings.

"Thanksgiving Day comes, by statute, once a year; to the honest man it comes as frequently as the heart of gratitude will allow."-Edward Sandford Martin

"Thanksgiving Day is a jewel, to set in the hearts of honest men; but be careful that you do not take the day, and leave out the gratitude."-E.P. Powell

"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them."-John Fitzgerald Kennedy

GoBlackKnights.com would like to wish all of the Army faithful, especially those that are part of this venue, your families, the players, coaches, along with the men & women of the Armed Forces around the world a very HAPPY THANKSGIVING.