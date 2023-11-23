Advertisement
From GoBlackKnights.com: Happy Thanksgiving To All!

The very essence of Thanksgiving is to be thankful for all of the blessings.

"Thanksgiving Day comes, by statute, once a year; to the honest man it comes as frequently as the heart of gratitude will allow."-Edward Sandford Martin

"Thanksgiving Day is a jewel, to set in the hearts of honest men; but be careful that you do not take the day, and leave out the gratitude."-E.P. Powell

"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them."-John Fitzgerald Kennedy

GoBlackKnights.com would like to wish all of the Army faithful, especially those that are part of this venue, your families, the players, coaches, along with the men & women of the Armed Forces around the world a very HAPPY THANKSGIVING.

Special Thanks To The 2023 Army Football Senior Class

SAM BARCZAK (#62/OL)

BILLY BOEHLKE (#19/P)

TYLER BRENNAN (#83/RB)

JAKOBI BUCHANAN (#33/RB)

SHAYNE BUCKINGHAM (#78/OL)

NIKAI BUTLER (#79/OL)

JIMMY CIARLO (#7/OLB)

VESHE DANIYAN (#82/WR)

SIMON DELLINGER (#74/OL)

JACKSON FILIPOWICZ (#68/OL)

ISAIAH FILISI (#90/DL)

QUINDRELIN HAMMONDS (#26/DB)

CONNOR FINUCANE (#60/OL)

CHRIS FREY (#99/DL)

AUSTIN HILL (#52/DL)

CAMERON JONES (#10/DB)

SPENCER JONES (#45/LB)

JOSH LINGENFELTER (#88/TE)

BEAU LOMBARDI (#64/OL)

LEO LOWIN (#31/ILB)

QUINN MARETZKI (#15/K)

AY'JAUN MARSHALL (#3/SB)

COLE McCUTCHEON (#67/LS)

ALEX MEREDITH (#17/QB)

JABARI MOORE (#4/DB)

BO NICHOLAS-PAUL (#2/DB)

CAMDEN O'GARA (#54/ILB)

JACKSON POWELL (#49/OLB)

DARIUS RICHARDSON (#96/DL)

TYSON RILEY (#32/TE)

NATE SMITH (#44/DL)

DAELAN SMITH (#1/DB)

COLE TALLEY (#94/K)



