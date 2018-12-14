Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-14 06:37:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Fullback commit Clayton Cribb recaps home visit from Army staff

Spopdncizxk3wleddmvh
Incoming fullback/linebacker Clayton Cribb receives home visit from Army's defensive quality control coach, Justin Weaver
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Since the latter part of May, fullback/linebacker Clayton Cribb from North Lincoln High School in Denver, North Carolina has been committed to the Army Black Knights and yesterday he received a hom...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}