This year's early signing period spans from Wednesday, Dec. 18 to Friday, Dec. 20. During those three days, more than 80% of prospects will sign their national letters of intent and of course for Army West Point, it will be the Letter of Assurance. Most of the action will happen on Wednesday, but many players will sign throughout the week.

A Few Pre-Early Signing Day Comments:

“I’m really looking forward to officially being a part of the Brotherhood.” — Cole McCutcheon, Athlete

“I’m looking forward to getting the monkey off my back and just getting it over with so I can focus on getting bigger for next year mostly.” — Rodney Faulk, LB

“I’m looking forward to putting pen to paper and beginning my path as a Black Knight. There is no doubt in my mind that this is where I want to be and I want it to be official as soon as possible.” — Delshawn Traylor, QB

“I’m mostly looking forward to getting the recruiting process over with. There’s been parts of it that I enjoyed, but its also been stressful.” — CJ Barnes, DB

“Proving to myself and everyone that has ever told me I couldn’t be a Division I football player.” — Cam Vining, LB

“I’m excited to finally put pen to paper and join the brotherhood.” — Dominick Barbuto, LB

GBK has the complete list of 2020 Army commits and their designated dates in which they will be signing. Of course, this list will be updated throughout the course of the 72-hour early signing period. Upon a prospect signing, GBK will follow-up with a brief update and photos.

NOTABLES:

There have been a few recent de-commits, which is the norm this time during the recruiting process. - De'Andre Wilborn DECOMMITTED - But Still Open To West Point - Justin O’Bannon DECOMMITTED - Headed to Monmouth University - Kaiser Cambra-Cho DECOMMITTED