GBK: Early Signing Day Preview

Army commit and Rivals 3-star OL David Hoyt
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

This year's early signing period spans from Wednesday, Dec. 18 to Friday, Dec. 20. During those three days, more than 80% of prospects will sign their national letters of intent and of course for Army West Point, it will be the Letter of Assurance. Most of the action will happen on Wednesday, but many players will sign throughout the week.


A Few Pre-Early Signing Day Comments:

“I’m really looking forward to officially being a part of the Brotherhood.”
— Cole McCutcheon, Athlete
“I’m looking forward to getting the monkey off my back and just getting it over with so I can focus on getting bigger for next year mostly.”
— Rodney Faulk, LB
“I’m looking forward to putting pen to paper and beginning my path as a Black Knight. There is no doubt in my mind that this is where I want to be and I want it to be official as soon as possible.”
— Delshawn Traylor, QB
“I’m mostly looking forward to getting the recruiting process over with. There’s been parts of it that I enjoyed, but its also been stressful.”
— CJ Barnes, DB
“Proving to myself and everyone that has ever told me I couldn’t be a Division I football player.”
— Cam Vining, LB
“I’m excited to finally put pen to paper and join the brotherhood.”
— Dominick Barbuto, LB

GBK has the complete list of 2020 Army commits and their designated dates in which they will be signing. Of course, this list will be updated throughout the course of the 72-hour early signing period.

Upon a prospect signing, GBK will follow-up with a brief update and photos.

- AJ Jefferson

- Aaron Adams

- Adam Cash (Signing 12/18)

- Aidan Gaines

- Aidan Perkins (Signing 12/18)

- Albert Jang (Signing in Feb.)

- Ashlon Williams (Signing 12/18)

- Austin Hill (Signing in Feb.)

- Ben Jackson

- Bishop Johnson

- Boaz Turner (Signing in Feb.)

- Brandon Jones (Signing in Feb.)

- Brett Gerena (Signing 12/18)

- Bryant Burns

- Bryson Daily

- C.J. Williams

- CJ Barnes (Signing 12/18)

- Cam Vining (Signing 12/18)

- Charlie Cole

- Chris Hunter

- Cole McCutcheon (Signing 12/18)

- Collin Guggenheim (Signing 12/18)

- Connor Butt (Signing 12/18)

- Connor Finucane (Signing in Feb.)

- Cooper Smith (Signing in Feb.)

- Cori Lewis (Signing 12/18)

- David Hoyt (Signing 12/18)

- Delshawn Traylor (Signing 12/18)

- Devin Lardge (Signing in Feb.)

- Dharius Seth Daniels

- Dillan Monette

- Dominick Barbuto (Signing 12/18)

- Donovan Anthony

- Hamilton Baker

- Harrison Thomas

- Jackson Filipowicz (Signing 12/18)

- Jackson Powell

- Jacob Mitchell

- Jarel Dickson

- Javon Ellis (Signing in Feb.)

- Jeremiah Brooks

- Kaleb Luna (Signing 12/18)

- Kelrrian Hawkins

- Khalil Miller (Signing 12/18)

- Logan Burks (Signing 12/18)

- Malik Birchett (Signing 12/18)

- Malik James (Signing in Feb.)

- Odahri Hibberts (Signing 12/18)

- Quincy Bonner (Signing 12/18)

- Quintarius Chapman

- RJ Rosales

- Raleigh Oxendine (Signing 12/18)

- Rodney Faulk (Signing 12/18)

- Roman Purcell (Signing in Feb.)

- Russell Weeks (Signing 12/18)

- Spencer Williams (Signing 12/18)

- Terrell Taylor

- Tommy Zitiello (Signing in Feb.)

NOTABLES:

There have been a few recent de-commits, which is the norm this time during the recruiting process.

- De'Andre Wilborn DECOMMITTED - But Still Open To West Point

- Justin O’Bannon DECOMMITTED - Headed to Monmouth University

- Kaiser Cambra-Cho DECOMMITTED

