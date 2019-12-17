GBK: Early Signing Day Preview
This year's early signing period spans from Wednesday, Dec. 18 to Friday, Dec. 20. During those three days, more than 80% of prospects will sign their national letters of intent and of course for Army West Point, it will be the Letter of Assurance. Most of the action will happen on Wednesday, but many players will sign throughout the week.
A Few Pre-Early Signing Day Comments:
GBK has the complete list of 2020 Army commits and their designated dates in which they will be signing. Of course, this list will be updated throughout the course of the 72-hour early signing period.
Upon a prospect signing, GBK will follow-up with a brief update and photos.
- Adam Cash (Signing 12/18)
- Aidan Perkins (Signing 12/18)
- Albert Jang (Signing in Feb.)
- Ashlon Williams (Signing 12/18)
- Austin Hill (Signing in Feb.)
- Boaz Turner (Signing in Feb.)
- Brandon Jones (Signing in Feb.)
- Brett Gerena (Signing 12/18)
- CJ Barnes (Signing 12/18)
- Cam Vining (Signing 12/18)
- Cole McCutcheon (Signing 12/18)
- Collin Guggenheim (Signing 12/18)
- Connor Butt (Signing 12/18)
- Connor Finucane (Signing in Feb.)
- Cooper Smith (Signing in Feb.)
- Cori Lewis (Signing 12/18)
- David Hoyt (Signing 12/18)
- Delshawn Traylor (Signing 12/18)
- Devin Lardge (Signing in Feb.)
- Dominick Barbuto (Signing 12/18)
- Jackson Filipowicz (Signing 12/18)
- Javon Ellis (Signing in Feb.)
- Kaleb Luna (Signing 12/18)
- Khalil Miller (Signing 12/18)
- Logan Burks (Signing 12/18)
- Malik Birchett (Signing 12/18)
- Malik James (Signing in Feb.)
- Odahri Hibberts (Signing 12/18)
- Quincy Bonner (Signing 12/18)
- Raleigh Oxendine (Signing 12/18)
- Rodney Faulk (Signing 12/18)
- Roman Purcell (Signing in Feb.)
- Russell Weeks (Signing 12/18)
- Spencer Williams (Signing 12/18)
- Tommy Zitiello (Signing in Feb.)
NOTABLES:
There have been a few recent de-commits, which is the norm this time during the recruiting process.
- De'Andre Wilborn DECOMMITTED - But Still Open To West Point
- Justin O’Bannon DECOMMITTED - Headed to Monmouth University
- Kaiser Cambra-Cho DECOMMITTED
