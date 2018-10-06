

The Army Black Knights are taking in their bye week, but there was plenty of Friday Night action with several of the 2019 recruiting class. So, let's take a look at some of the output from the future Black Knights.



The 3-star LB and his teammates at Vandegrift (6-0), met up with Round Rock Dragons, who were also undefeated in District 13-6A. Vandegrift pulled in a close victory, 27-24. On the day, Jones registered 6 solo, 7 assists, 2 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and 1 QB hurry. Maintained my average tackles per game of 12.7, which leads the district.

Dorminy and his Camden County (6-1) teammates played against Colleton County and we won 56-7. The future Black Knights lined up at tight end and caught 1 pass for 25 yards, but was primarily used for blocking most of the game.

Williams didn’t play last night due to a knee injury. He been out the past 3 weeks. But he did indicate that he will be back 100% next Friday.

Ballard and his teammates took on Sullivan South, and blew them out 62-7. On the day where he played under center, he was 5/6 for an impressive 252 yards and 3 touchdowns. Greeneville High School is currently undefeated with a 7-0 record.

The signal called and his teammates at T.L. Hanna High School shutout Easley High School, 41-0. Meredith not only played quarterback, but saw a little action at free safety.

Parrish lined-up at wide out and slot during Prince Avenue Christian’s 48-0 win over Athens Christian School to bring their season record to 6-1. Parrish also played running back and strong safety and had one touchdown on the day.

Curtis’ McKinley High School team played Massillon Jackson, and McKinley came away with a decisive 49-28 victory. The quarterback accounted for 250 yards passing 2 touchdowns, and 1 rushing touchdown. Currently, McKinley is 7-0 and ranked 4th in the state (Ohio).

The athletic commit out of the Garden State saw him and teammates at Hillside High School (5-0) shutdown and shutout A.L Johnson, 47-0. On the day, Nicolas-Paul played safety and had 9 tackles. It should be noted that he only played first half due to the score.

The running back, who also played some receiver saw him and his teammates at Stone Bridge High School take down Briar Woods, 49-6. The team is currently 6-0 on the season.

Snider (5-2) played 7-0 Bishop Dwenger and picked up a 21-13 victory. Dellinger scored on a tight end screen pass for 37 Yards. He recorded 4 receptions for 72 yards on the night. According to the future Black Knights’ tight end, he also had 4 knockdown blocks against Wisconsin and MAC school recruits.

The receiver and his teammates at St. Thomas Aquinas played Deerfield Beach High School and the final score was 38-6, as they came away with their fifth win of the season (5-1).

Conley secured a 41-18 win over, as Chandler played DE and DT as well as offensive tackle. On the day he had 9 total tackles, 4 solo, 3 tackles for a loss. Conley is 4-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

Hampton and his teammates at Davie High School suffered a 28-10 loss RJ Reynolds as the Army commit lined up at linebacker and registered 8 tackles on the day.