Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-14 09:10:05 -0500') }} football Edit

GBK Photo Feature: Army Black Knights vs. San Jose Spartans

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

The Army Black Knights put on a balance and impressive display of offense, defense and special teams to route the San Jose Spartans, 52-3.Today, join in on our GBK Photo Feature moments and let's t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}