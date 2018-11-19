



On Saturday, Army took on undefeated Colgate and there was plenty on the line for the Black Knights and they did not disappoint the Army faithful at all.

Where do we start? There was the possibility that taking down the Raiders, it would propel the Black Knights into a slot on the Top 25 College Rankings. In addition, if they would win, it would mean their 13 straight home winning streak would remain intact and of course, all of these would occur as the senior class of the football Brotherhood would be playing their last game on the field at Michie Stadium.

Well, the Black Knights won in a hard gridiron battle, 28-14 and all of the aforementioned came to past.

So, let’s take a look back at Saturday’s contest as we share with your some of amazing photos courtesy of Vanessa Williamson via our GoBlackKnights.com Photo Feature.