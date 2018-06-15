Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-15 12:09:31 -0500') }} football Edit

GBK Photo Feature: Official/Unofficial visits kick-off at Army West Point

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
Bshhhe6f2l3b9uwxntmx
Prospect Dillon Gabriel upon his arrival

GBK Related Articles:

- Huge Official Visit Weekend for the Army Black Knights

- Rivals 3-star 2020 DT excited to visit Army West Point today

As we reported yesterday, Friday kicks-off a HUGE weekend of official and unofficial visitors, as key Army football prospects make their way to the West Point campus.

GoBlackKnights.com will have several post visit updates, but in the interim, here are some of the photos that have been submitted to us and we will keep updating this Photo Feature throughout the weekend as photos are shared with us, so keep it right here.


**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}