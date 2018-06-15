GBK Photo Feature: Official/Unofficial visits kick-off at Army West Point
GBK Related Articles:
- Huge Official Visit Weekend for the Army Black Knights
- Rivals 3-star 2020 DT excited to visit Army West Point today
As we reported yesterday, Friday kicks-off a HUGE weekend of official and unofficial visitors, as key Army football prospects make their way to the West Point campus.
GoBlackKnights.com will have several post visit updates, but in the interim, here are some of the photos that have been submitted to us and we will keep updating this Photo Feature throughout the weekend as photos are shared with us, so keep it right here.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**