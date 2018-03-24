



The Army Black Knights registered their 4th practice of the spring, as the team kicked off their 10:40am practice on Howze and Goldstein Fields.

For the first time, the team was in full gear, and despite a couple of noticeable players like fullback Darnell Woolfolk dress in non-contact gear, it was a spicy practice to say the least.

It was your typical early spring session practice with countless drills broken down by position, then eventually bringing the backfield (QBs, FBs & SBs) together as they worked on their timing; partial special teams drills; O-line & D-line combative, but what really turned the heads today was the one-on-on DBs/LBs vs. WRs/RBs.

There was plenty of verbal back and forth, especially one heated exchange by cornerback Elijah Riley. But, throughout the day, the players had lots of pep-in-their-step, which was witness by several recruits who were on hand to take in the action.

GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to chat with Head Coach Jeff Monken after practice, and he was pleased with the effort put forth by his players today. However, he readily admitted that the team does have a way to go in terms of where he would like them to be by the conclusion of spring practice.

The head coach also voiced his “concern” about getting the O-line close to where this group was last year. “Last year’s offensive line was very special, and I hate that we lost [Rick] Kurz, but we do have several quality guys returning like Bryce Holland and Mike Johnson, who is still out, but will be returning ... and several others who we will be counting on,” shared the head coach.

Also noticeable was new wide receiver coach Marcus Edwards in action, and it appears that his group are responding according, with Cam Harrison leading the group. Only time will tell, but there is plenty of upside with corp of players and that was on display today.

Let’s take a look at some of the action in our GBK Photo Feature: