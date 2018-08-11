GoBlackKnights.com

GBK Photo Gallery: Ahmad Bradshaw & Blake Wilson's Graduation Ceremony
There are often moments in time that the footage or photos capture an event even more so than words can truly explain.
Or as the old Baptist preacher once said ... “Sometimes it’s better to see a good sermon, than hear one.”
As such and with the photo help of the family of Ahmad Bradshaw and Blake Wilson, please welcome newest members of the Long Gray Line, who are joining the ranks of more than 52,000 living West Point graduates.
This group of August graduates were addressed by Brigadier General Steven Gilland, Commandan United States Corp of Cadets, who also extended the diplomas to each graduate.
However, just in case the photos don't hit home for you, allow newly appointed Army Officer Blake Wilson to share with you want this moment meant to him.
“Filing in to Ike Hall for graduation felt like game day," Wilson explained. "The crowd, the sounds, the pressure. It was all there. Graduation followed by commissioning in Michie Stadium was pure bliss for me. My original 47-month experience turned into a 50 month experience, but thats how life goes sometimes. You have to roll with the punches and have the humility to carry on. After taking my Oath of Office in Michie, I looked back at the Kimsey Center where my teammates were practicing, and was thankful that Coach Monken and his staff taught me what it meant to have great character and to be a team player. The Army Football Team has taught me many things over the past few years, and I will use those in just a few short months when I start my Basic Officer Leader Course in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.”
