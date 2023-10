There is no way to masquerade to loss suffered by the Army Black Knights at the hands of the 19th LSU Tigers.

LSU's dominant offense and shutdown defense allowed the SEC powerhouse to take down Army, 62-2 at Tiger Stadium (aka Death Valley) – Baton Rouge, LA.

Despite the loss, Crossan Illustrated/GBK in conjunction with USA TODAY Sports (Danny Wild) and several Army fans, we bring you inside Saturday's game day venue via the GBK Photo Gallery.