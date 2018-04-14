GoBlackKnights.com





The script could not have been written any better, at least from April 13th spring day weather perspective.

By the time the 6:30pm EST kick-off took place at Michie Stadium on the campus of West Point for the Annual Black & Gold Spring Game, the temperatures were still a very surprising and consistent 80 degrees with sunny skies.

Several notable players like linebacker James Nachtigal; safety Max Regan; DL Amadeo West (still wearing boot) and others did not suit up and were held out. This provided an opportunity for head coach Jeff Monken and the coaching staff to see some of the “youngsters” play/perform.

At the conclusion of the spring game, Monken announced this year's captains. On the offensive side, two seniors were honored with the designation. Fullback Darnell Woolfolk and center Bryce Holland. On the defensive side, underclassman and linebacker Cole Christiansen was named.

