GBK Photo Gallery: National Signing Day Central - Early Period (12/15)

Yesterday was National Signing Day (Early Period) and it clearly is one of the highlights that so many high school seniors, family members, high school and college coaches experience.

It is a moment in time that for so many seem so surreal, but yet it is very real. Here at GoBlackKnights.com, we hear from not only the recruits but the parents whose emotions run the gamut ... and understandably so.

Well, they say "A picture is worth a thousand words" so let's look back at yesterday's NSD moments for the Army Black Knights' 2022 Recruiting Class.