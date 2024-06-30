Advertisement
GBK Photo Gallery: Pre-Reception Day (aka R-Day)

GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

The incoming players are starting to make their way to the United States Military Academy at West Point as they are just hours away from July 1st and Reception Day (aka R-Day).

The coaching staff had a reception tonight for the incoming players. So they all (hopefully) will be here tomorrow.

This year's prep guys (high school class of 24') guys don't report until later this month.


