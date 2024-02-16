The last time that we chatted with former Army star running back Carlton Jones was back on July 9, 2000, for one of our traditional GBK Series: “Where Are They Now”.

History has not changed what Jones did as a cadet-athlete and afterward as an Army officer.

The 2006 graduate of West Point, is currently a Lt. Colonel in the United States Army

From the football side of the equation, Jones started his college career playing for Head Coach Todd Berry in 2002 and finished in 2005 playing for Head Coach Bobby Ross.

He was Army’s leading rusher in each of his last three seasons. His impressive 1,269 rushing yards in 2004 rank 4th for a single season in Army football history and earned him a spot on the Doak Walker Award Watch List in his senior year.