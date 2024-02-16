GBK Podcast with Analyst Joe Iacono & Guest Carlton Jones - Lt. Col.
The last time that we chatted with former Army star running back Carlton Jones was back on July 9, 2000, for one of our traditional GBK Series: “Where Are They Now”.
History has not changed what Jones did as a cadet-athlete and afterward as an Army officer.
The 2006 graduate of West Point, is currently a Lt. Colonel in the United States Army
From the football side of the equation, Jones started his college career playing for Head Coach Todd Berry in 2002 and finished in 2005 playing for Head Coach Bobby Ross.
He was Army’s leading rusher in each of his last three seasons. His impressive 1,269 rushing yards in 2004 rank 4th for a single season in Army football history and earned him a spot on the Doak Walker Award Watch List in his senior year.
Too often, Jones’ career is underrated, despite his stellar achievements. He finished his career as the second-leading rusher in Army history with an impressive 3,536 yards.
In the 2004 season, Jones set a new single-season rushing touchdown record with 17, surpassing the previous record of 15 by legendary halfback Glenn Davis in 1945, and his 35 career rushing touchdowns currently rank 5th in Army football history.
By the way, did we mention that Jones also ranks 6th all-time in career receptions at Army with 93?
Jones took time out of his busy schedule to join GBK Senior Analyst Joe Iacono as a guest on our Podcast.
