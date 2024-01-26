This upcoming Sunday, former Army Black Knights middle linebacker Cole Christiansen and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates will be in Baltimore, Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC Championship game and one step closer to Super Bowl LVIII (2/11/24).

Last Friday we posted on The 12th Knight premium message board that after healing from an early game injury and being on injured reserve for a good portion of the season, Cole is back on the active Kansas City Chiefs roster for the remainder of their playoff run and on Sunday, #48 made his presence felt on special teams, as the Chiefs took down the Buffalo Bills in their nail-biting 27-24 AFC Divisional Playoff game.

Currently, Christiansen is 2nd on the depth chart at WLB, playing behind Willie Gay.

Looking Back

However, it seems like only yesterday that the product of Sufolk, Virginia entered the United States Military Academy at West Point as a direct admit in 2016 with a rating of 5.3 from Rivals.com.

Cole appeared in 6 games as a plebe (freshman) and recorded 2 tackles on special teams.

He moved into the starting lineup at ILB in 2017 and registered 84 tackles and 3 interceptions

This was followed by the hard-hitting linebacker registering 77 tackles, 1 pass defended and 1 forced fumble in 2018.

In 2019, he was elected a team captain and recorded a team-high 112 Tackles, 1 Pass Defended, 2 Forced Fumbles and a Fumble Recovery.

• 2018 and 2019 All-Independent First Team

• 2019 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Participant

• Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist