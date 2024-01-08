GBK Podcast with Analyst Joe Iacono & Guest Mike Buddie (West Point AD)
Two of the hottest topics in college sports, especially college football, which continues to get hotter by the day … are the Transfer Portal and NIL.
Needless to say, and no matter where your stance regarding this subject is, the dynamics of college football have drastically changed.
Here at GoBlackKnights.com, we have the opportunity to have an exclusive one-on-one with Army West Point Point Athletic Director Mike Buddie, as he spoke with GBK Analyst Joe Iacono to discuss the aforementioned subjects, along with the recent offensive coaching changes with the Black Knights football program.
