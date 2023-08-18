August 2nd kicked fall camp for the Army Black Knights, which concludes with an August 26th scrimmage.

Of course that would be one week prior to the kickoff of the 2023 season opener on the road very Louisiana-Monroe.

So between now and the 26th, the Black Knights will basically have two weeks of prep mode remaining before the season jump starts.

Like several major programs around the country, Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and his offensive staff are still determining who will be at the quarterback position as there has been an ongoing with several players who battle it out for the starting job.

Today we had an opportunity to chat with sophomore QB Dwayne Coleman after Friday’s practice to get his perspective on the quarterback battle/competition, along with his progress under the new offense.