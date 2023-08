As noted in yesterday’s post-scrimmage interview with running back Hayden Reed, the Black Knights logged in their 2nd full contact scrimmage of the fall camp, and Army is one step closer to the 2023 season opener on September 2nd on the road against ULM.

After Saturday’s practice, GBK’s Joe Iacono had an opportunity to chat with sophomore up and coming sophomore wide receiver Noah Short.

Let’s check out the one-on-one with Iacono and Short.