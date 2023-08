As the Black Knights came into the 2023 pre-season, it was noted that there were no Tight Ends among the graduating seniors this year.

That brings us to Josh Lingenfelter, who was one of our GBK breakout players in 2021 with 246 snaps in 12 games and 1 reception for 31 yards. He moved to the top of the depth chart in 2022, appearing in all 12 games with 8 starts and 502 snaps. Lingenfelter is one of the 5 returning players who have caught a pass and the only TE with a reception. He caught 3 passes for 105 yards last year to bring his career totals to 4 catches for 136 yards and an impressive 35 yards per catch. He earned the second-highest rating among all TEs by Pro Football Focus with a 91.2 season rating.

We believe that in the new offensive scheme, the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder will have his time to shine with more passes thrown to him, along with his ability to block on the runs.