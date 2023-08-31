On Saturday the Army Black Knights open up the 2023 season as they hit the road to take on the Warhawks of ULM.

This is when Head Coach Jeff Monken, OC Drew Thatcher and the offensive staff will officially introduce Army’s newly installed offense or more so, have it go head-to-head with an opponent other than their own defense.

Add to the equation is the starting quarter Bryson Daily, albeit he’s a junior, he is also slightly inexperienced. He appeared in 5 games with 26 snaps last season. He carried the ball 12 times for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns for an impressive average of 13.6 yards per attempt.

So it may be safe to say that coming out of the gate offensively speaking could have Army fans in “wait & see” mode … at least at the beginning of the contest.

That brings us to the defense, who in two words can be described. Experienced and Talented.

It is this group that could be the difference in Saturday’s contest and after yesterday’s practice, defensive coordinator Nate Woody met with the media to discuss several topics.