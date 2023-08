During his weekly press conference, Head Coach Jeff Monken called Senior MIKE Linebacker Spencer Jones both a very smart player and athletic player.

He also indicated that he is confident that No. 45 will do a good job on Saturday, as the Black Knights hit the road for their opening game of the 2023 season to face the Warhawks of ULM.

GBK caught up with Jones after Wednesday’s practice session. Let’s hear what he had to say.