After lengthy Thursday practice session, GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to chat with Army offensive weapon Kell Walke r to discuss his current transition from Army’s most dynamic slotback to the role of quarterback, where presently all of his reps this spring have been under center ...

Recognizing his talents, Davis found ways to get Walker more involved in the offense in 2017 as Walker’s rushing attempts jumped to 86 carries for 629 yards. In a season in which Army gained a national reputation for not passing the ball, Walker caught 5 passes for 111 yards. Head coach Jeff Monken also added him to special teams as a return specialist, and he impressed the fans with several long returns, ending the season with 26 returns for 543 yards.

Walker got off to an early but slow start receiving no carries in his college debut against Temple. He had just one carry for no gain against Rice, but he improved against UTEP, where he carried once for 11 yards and caught a pass for 28 yards. From then on he progressed steadily, finishing his plebe season with 378 rushing yards in 58 attempts with 2 touchdowns and 2 receptions for 30 yards.

Kellyen “Well” Walker was recruited by offensive coordinator Brent Davis out of Lakeside High School in Atlanta, Georgia in 2015. Knowing what we do now, it’s hard to believe that Walker received a modest 5.3 rating from Rivals and that Army West Point was his only offer from an FBS program. He did have offers from Carson Newman, Hampton, Presbyterian, and South Carolina State, but the bigger programs overlooked the 5-foot-9, 200 pound running back. Kell spent a year at USMAPS learning the system before making himself known to Army fans in 2016.





GBK: Wow, QB Kell Walker!!! Has that sunk in yet and when did Head Coach Jeff Monken and Offensive Coordinator Brent Davis officially let you know that they were considering given you a look under center?

Walker: I believe that they have been thinking about if for awhile and they told me sometime this spring that they wanted to make that transition, to see how it goes. I just responded and said okay.

GBK: Obviously this is a new position, but more so a completely new look for you. Does it feel like you are starting over ... meaning coming into the system as a freshman even though you know some of the keys because of your starting role at slotback?

Walker: In a way yes, but in a way no. As you mentioned, I played slotback, so I know some of the responsibilities of different players on the team. But, it is definitely different than playing slotback or any other position that I have played so far at the academy.

You know, I have a long way to go, I’m ready to learn, I’m out here to learn, and I’m out here competing. The guys in front of me are doing a tremendous job in helping me, everybody is behind me and encouraging me to get the footwork down and have a positive attitude about learning something new.

GBK: Thus far, what has been the biggest challenge with your new position?

The biggest challenge so far is my foot work ... getting my feet in the right places. Just trying to get my feet under me and get a head start on that.

GBK: Have you had an opportunity to chat with Ahmad Bradshaw about the transition and what advice has he given you, if any?

Walker: Oh absolutely. I talk to Ahmad a lot. When I first found out that I was making the transition, I went over defensive fronts with him, as well as Luke Langdon and Kelvin Hopkins [“my roommate”].

Ahmad gave me the advise to take one day at a time, that the process is going to be a learning curve, but that it is doable. And that once I get going and once I get the reps under me, that it will be a smooth transition. He has been encouraging me everyday to get better and working my footwork.

GBK: Do you miss playing slotback?

Walker: I can’t actually say that I miss slotback, but I miss the guys in the room. But honestly, any position they [coaching staff] want me to play where they feel that I can contribute, I’m going to be selfless and try to my best and I’m just having fun right now.

Keep it right here on GBK for our continued coverage of Army Spring Football.