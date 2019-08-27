GBK Q&A with Junior Slotback Artice Hobbs
The Army Black Knights are just three days away from their 2019 season opener, and the team will host the Rice Owls in this 6pm EST kick-off at Michie Stadium and one of the key pieces to the team’...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news