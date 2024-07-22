GBK Recruiting: A Mid-Year Analysis
July 26th is Knight Vision, which is very similar to Knight On The Hudson (KOTH) and the final major recruiting event for the program.However, we are in the midst of a slightly calmer stretch of th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news