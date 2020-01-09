News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-09 13:33:19 -0600') }} football Edit

GBK Recruiting Update: The buzz around key official visits this weekend

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
2020 Army Commit and Rivals 3-star offensive lineman, Connor Finucane
2020 Army Commit and Rivals 3-star offensive lineman, Connor Finucane (Sam Spiegelman)

We are now less than three weeks from 2nd National Signing Day (February 5th), so each official visit is crucial at this stage.Of course, there are couple amongst this weekend’s group, who have alr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}