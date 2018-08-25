Army Black Knights first year starter, junior Kelvin Hopkins



Even last year, when Kelvin Hopkins was the back up to Ahmad Bradshaw, the 5-foot-10, 210 pound quarterback carried himself with an undaunting temperament and confidence. This was probably most evident when he stepped up in the 4th quarter of the 2017 contest at Michie Stadium versus Temple. The product of Charlotte, North Carolina stepped in for Bradshaw and lead Army to a come from behind win as he launched a perfect 16-yard pass to Jermaine Adams to tie the score with .01 remaining on the game clock. This would eventually propel the Black Knights a 31-28 overtime victory of the Owls and push their record to a 6-2. But make no mistake about it, the past two seasons, the Army offense belonged to Bradshaw, and it will be tough for anyone to duplicate his 2017 numbers, where the now West Point graduate rushed for 1,746 yards; 14 touchdowns, while passing for 285 yards (14/43 and 1 touchdown). However, head coach Jeff Monken and offensive coordinator Brent Davis have complete confidence in Hopkins to do what he does best and that’s play like Kelvin Hopkins. Even more apparent is that no one has more confidence in Hopkins’ ability and upside than the QB himself. GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to chat with the signal caller after Friday’s late evening practice session, so let’s see what he has to say.

Hopkins in his competitive spirit during practice

GBK: Even when you were backing up Ahmad, you always seem to carry yourself in a manner that when your time comes, that you would be ready to answer the bell. First, is that a fair assessment relative to how you approached winter, spring and summer camp and having your eyes on the No. 1 spot? Hopkins: Yeah, I would say so, but it just something that Coach Ware [QB Coach] preaches ... just to be ready. I’ve always been told when I was young, that you are just one play away. God forbid that something happens, you have to go in there and prepare like a starter, no matter what position you are on the depth chart. That’s something I always carried with me ... to be ready like that guy going out there and I think that has really paid dividends.

GBK: Playing behind Ahmad these past two season, especially last year ... what quality or qualities did you pick up from Bradshaw that you feel can assist you going into the game against Duke and the season overall? Hopkins: Ahmad was my roommate last year when we traveled. So just things like how he carried himself when it was time to prepare and get ready for the game, things like that. It was something that I took note of. He was always going over notes, last minute films and always talking to me and making sure I knew everything just in case I had to go in there and make something happen. Just the pre-game preparation that he had, is something that I really took away from our relationship.

GBK: Speaking of which, many fans remember you from the exciting come from behind win over Temple last season. But can you share with us what the we should expect from Kelvin Hopkins the player relative to performing during four actual quarters of play? Hopkins: Like you said, a lot of people know me from the Temple game and that’s exactly who I am ... I am a competitive guy and I hate to lose. That is one of the things I hate the most in the world and that’s losing. So what you can expect is a competitor who will go hard and be a great leader and give his all for his teammates. That’s what I like to do and I am going to sacrifice anything I can to help the team win.

GBK: Final question. How did you find out that you were going to start against Duke and since you are from Charlotte, North Carolina, will you have family and friends at the game ... what does that mean for you being your first collegiate start? Hopkins: Oh it’s awesome. I have a lot of family members and friends that are going to be up there [Durham, NC] for it. It’s exciting to be able to play in my home state and it to be my first start and everything. So we are just going down there and prepare this next week to get the ‘W’ and be the leader of this team to make things happen. I’m not trying to get caught up in the whole first start/North Carolina thing, I just want to go out there and do what I can.

