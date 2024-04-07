West Point -- There is never any time to waste at West Point.

And it goes quickly for the Black Knights, who seemingly just opened spring camp and are now suddenly done with the penultimate week of practices before heading into the summer offseason.

There are still three workouts remaining, including the closing of spring camp with the Black & Gold game on 4/12 at Michie Stadium.

As mentioned in yesterday’s article/podcast, Saturday’s practice that saw tons of recruits on campus for Junior Day, along with taking in a portion of the practice … GBK’s Joe Iacono had the opportunity to have a one-on-one interview with Army defensive lineman, Trey Sofia.

The rising senior played in every game last season (226 snaps, 13 Tackles, 1.5 Sacks and 1 Kick Blocked). He’s long and fast with experience at both Dog and defensive end.

Let’s check the chatter with Iacono and Sofia.