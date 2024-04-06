On Saturday, the Black Knights officially completed their 12th practice of the spring session and they are just six days away from their annual Black & Gold Spring Game (4/12).

Following today’s practice that saw tons of recruits (offered & non-offered) on campus for Junior Day, along with taking in a portion of the practice … GBK’s Joe Iacono had the opportunity to have one-on-one interviews with a couple of key Army players.

Let’s first start out with Joe’s chat with offensive lineman (Center) Brady Small, and we will follow up on Sunday with his conversation with defensive lineman, Trey Sofia.