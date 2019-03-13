Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

GBK Survey: Top prospects weigh in on Army's rise to power

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Z4e3znnxaukewv5fdiw2
Rivals 3-star OL Nicholas Dawkins with Army defensive coordinator, John Loose
Rivals.com

After going finishing the 2018 season as the 19th ranked team in the nation, CiC Champions for the 2nd straight season; Armed Forces Bowl Champions (beating Houston 70-14); Winners of 13 games in a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}