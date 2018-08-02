GoBlackKnights.com

GBK Video Interview: 2019 Army commit & fullback Bruno Forestieri
On June 3rd fullback Bruno Forestieri took an unofficial visit to Army West Point, which was followed by his mid-July his verbal commitment to Black Knights’ head coach Jeff Monken.The 5-foot-10, 2...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news