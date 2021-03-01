GoBlackKnights - GBK Video: Where Are They Now? Former Army MLB & Co-Captain Andrew King

As we kick-off spring, we do so with our first GBK 'Where Are They Now?' 2021 series, we are excited to jumpstart it with former MLB and 2016 Army Co-Captain Andrew King.

As An Army Black Knight

The product of Queens, NY, was recruited as a running back but played MLB at USMAPS in 2013. King appeared in 3 games with 3 tackles on special teams as a plebe before moving into the starting lineup at the start of the 2015 season. In his yearling season King was credited with 63 tackles, including 8.0 TFLs and 5.0 Sacks. In 2015, he tied for the team lead in Total Tackles with 92 and led the team in TFLs with 16.5 and in Sacks with 4.5. He was elected team captain in 2016 and finished the season second in Total Tackles with 97 and added 11.0 TFLs and 5.0 Sacks to complete his career third on the all-time list for TFLs and the second highest number of career Sacks since 1992.

King was picked as the recipient of first ever Defender of the Nation Award by the Charleston Touchdown Club and was selected to Phil Steele’s All-Independent first team in 2015 and 2016. King was commissioned in the Infantry upon graduation in 2017.

"Andrew King is one of the best leaders I have ever had the pleasure to coach. Not surprised he continues to achieve great things." — Former Army Black Knights DC & Current North Carolina Tar Heels DC, Jay Bateman

Moving Ahead

Now we address him as First Lieutenant (1LT) Andrew King, but also proudly wears the title of husband, as he is married to 1LT Nailah King, who is also a West Point graduate. There are so many post graduation stories from King’s first assignment as an Athletic Intern at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School (USMAPS) from June 2017 to February 2018 to his next assignment which was in Fort Benning, Georgia where he attended and successfully completed Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course (IBOLC). 1LT King was also assigned as the Battalion Adjutant for 2-35IN from February 2020 through June 2020. He deployed to Thailand in support of Pacific Pathways 20-01 in February 2020 and assisted the Battalion Commander with unit administration.