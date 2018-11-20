Georgia RB visits Army West Point and has now named his leader
Very often when college recruiters and even analysts attempt to measure the net worth of a prospect, unfortunately or at least in my opinion, too much attention is given to a player’s height, weigh...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news