Considered one of the top defensive recruits for Army’s 2018 class.…received a 3-star ranking by Rivals…He attended the New Orleans camp,” shared Rivals Analyst, Nick Krueger, who shared that Leomiti has plenty of upside and is a great pick-up by the Army Black Knights. “He's not super skilled at the moment ... technique-wise, but he's like a big Samoan dude that can be a monster.” Leomiti’s first stop will be the USMAPS.

What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

The most memorable moment was when I first moved to Calallen High School (from Long Beach ,CA)in the beginning of my junior year. My first year of Texas HS Football. That first year we made it to the 5A State Finals for the second time in school history and came up short 24-16 making it a memorable season gaining a family and forming a brotherhood with my teammates.

What college or NFL player do you try to model your game after?



This season I have been keeping a close eye on Vita Vea of Washington. His size contributes greatly to his quickness. I try to be swift as him while carrying the weight that i have on my body.

Who has helped you the most in your development as a football player?

My older brother KC. As the first born of my family he was raised without an older brother to rely on. As a football player he played with kids twice his age which made him stronger as a team player. He gave me tips on how to be physical on the field and would tell me “there are no friends on the field”. He taught me to play mad, but smart at the same time. Without his pressure on me I wouldn’t be where I am. I would be big for nothing if it wasn’t for him.

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

My favorite part was the hospitality given to me and my family. It has showed me that this is where school and football will get me in life. Especially the opportunity of a lifetime from Army which is hard not to choose.

What was the craziest thing a coach said to you?

I can’t say any names but he specifically told me during a. talk with him in his office he said “we don’t really recruit in your area” (South Texas).

What shocked you most in the process?

The most shocking thing i realized is the choice I make will affect my future and I had to choose the best choice which was Army. Bring away from home is as shocking as it gets but for it is a period of growth and experience of the real world