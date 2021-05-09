 GoBlackKnights - Happy Mothers' Day
Happy Mothers' Day

GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

A baby asked God, "They tell me you are sending me to earth tomorrow, but how am I going to live there being so small and helpless?"

"Your angel will be waiting for you and will take care of you."

The child further inquired, "But tell me, here in heaven I don't have to do anything but sing and smile to be happy."

God said, "Your angel will sing for you and will also smile for you. And you will feel your angel's love and be very happy."

Again the child asked, "And how am I going to be able to understand when people talk to me if I don't know the language?"

God said, "Your angel will tell you the most beautiful and sweet words you will ever hear, and with much patience and care, your angel will teach you how to speak."

"And what am I going to do when I want to talk to you?

"God said, "Your angel will place your hands together and will teach you how to pray."

"Who will protect me?

"God said, "Your angel will defend you even if it means risking it's life."

"But I will always be sad because I will not see you anymore."

God said, "Your angel will always talk to you about Me and will teach you the way to come back to Me, even though I will always be next to you.

"At that moment there was much peace in Heaven, but voices from Earth could be heard and the child hurriedly asked, "God, if I am to leave now, please tell me my angel's name."

"You will simply call her, 'Mom'."

To all the mothers here on GoBlackKnights.com, we would like to take this time to HONOR you with this small gesture by saying that hope that you have an awesome Mother's Day ... you have more than earned it.


P.S. We Have Also Featured & Heard From Several Mothers Of Army Football Players Over The Years In Our "Parent Perspective: Features

Army-Navy game ... The Moment: From the Parents perspective (12/12/2016)

The Class Of 2017 ... The Moment: From The Parents Perspective (4/26/2017)

The Moment: From the Parents’ Perspective - 2020 Graduation (6/14/2020)

Surreal but yet Real (2020): From The Parents Perspective (4/4/2021)

