Head Coach Jeff Monken and staff are ready to open up 2024 Pre-Season Camp

Center Brady Small (#51) is coming off of a stellar 2023 freshman football season (GoBlackKnights.com)
Well, it has been a long time coming, but Summer/Fall Army football camp is just around the corner.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming schedule.


Fall Camp Week 1: July 30th - August 4th


• Tuesday - July 30th - Howze Practice Field

8:30am -10:30am – Freshman practice

9:45am -11:50am – Veteran player’s practice


• Wednesday - July 31st - Howze Practice Field

2:25pm - 4:30pm – Freshman practice

3:45pm - 5:45pm - Veteran player’s practice


• Thursday - August 1st

OFF DAY


• Friday - August 2nd - Howze Practice Field

8:30am -10:30am – Freshman practice

10:00am -11:45am - Returning player’s practice


• Saturday - August 3rd - Howze Practice Field

2:25pm - 4:45pm – Freshman practice

4:00pm - 6:40pm - Returning player’s practice


• Sunday - August 4th

OFF DAY




