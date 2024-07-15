Head Coach Jeff Monken and staff are ready to open up 2024 Pre-Season Camp
Well, it has been a long time coming, but Summer/Fall Army football camp is just around the corner.
Let’s take a look at the upcoming schedule.
Fall Camp Week 1: July 30th - August 4th
• Tuesday - July 30th - Howze Practice Field
8:30am -10:30am – Freshman practice
9:45am -11:50am – Veteran player’s practice
• Wednesday - July 31st - Howze Practice Field
2:25pm - 4:30pm – Freshman practice
3:45pm - 5:45pm - Veteran player’s practice
• Thursday - August 1st
OFF DAY
• Friday - August 2nd - Howze Practice Field
8:30am -10:30am – Freshman practice
10:00am -11:45am - Returning player’s practice
• Saturday - August 3rd - Howze Practice Field
2:25pm - 4:45pm – Freshman practice
4:00pm - 6:40pm - Returning player’s practice
• Sunday - August 4th
OFF DAY
