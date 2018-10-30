Huge Recruiting Weekend: DT Dylan Perez scheduled for official visit
Yesterday, as we reported on the 12th Knight premium message board, this weekend will be a huge recruiting period for the Army coaching staff.Not only the Black Knights’ coaching staff be preparing...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news