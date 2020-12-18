 GoBlackKnights - ICYMI: National Signing Day (Photo Gallery) 12-16-20
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-18 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

ICYMI: National Signing Day (Photo Gallery) 12-16-20

"Don't Miss Out" - Just Two More Days Remaining
"Don't Miss Out" - Just Two More Days Remaining
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Related GBK Article:

FREE GBK: National Signing Day - Early Period

Incoming slotback Emmanuel Nda could easily be one of the surprise commits of the 2021 recruiting class for Army
Incoming slotback Emmanuel Nda could easily be one of the surprise commits of the 2021 recruiting class for Army

It will probably be at least a 2-3 year period before we will truly be able to measure the contribution that this 2021 Army recruiting class will bring to the Black Knights football program.

However, on paper, we believe this may be one of the best, if not the best class under Head Coach Jeff Monken's 7-year reign as the Army mentor ... again, only time will tell.

Let's take a look at some of the celebrated NSD moments from the members of the 2021 class who happen to sign early (12/16) via our GBK Photo Gallery.


**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Subscribe to our GBK YouTube Channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}