ICYMI: Several Army Prospects Showed Up/Off at Rivals Camp Series
This past weekend, there were several Army football recruits who participated in the Rivals Camp Series in New Jersey.
GoBlackKnights.com shared post camp coverage of many of those players, along with their recruiting. But just in case you missed the associated articles, here they are:
• Big DT prospect Claudy Robinson says that he is high on Army West Point (5/21)
• Rivals Camp New Jersey | RB vs. LB 1on1s, where several key prospects standout including #ArmyFootball target, J.R. Strauss (5/20)
• DE Isaiah Boyd declares his interest in Army West Point (5/20)
• DT prospect Brady Small pulls down Army Black Knights offer (5/19)
• Talented Athlete Isaiah West high on Army West Point (5/18)
