Joining the United States Military Academy at West Point is a significant achievement, and being part of the Army Black Knights football program is an exciting opportunity. The journey to becoming a part of the Army Football Brotherhood requires dedication, hard work, and a strong commitment to both academics and athletics.

The United States Military Academy Preparatory School (USMAPS) is an excellent stepping stone for students aiming to attend West Point. It provides a year of rigorous academic and military training to prepare cadet candidates for the challenges they will face at the academy.

The Army Black Knights have a storied football program with a rich history. They compete at the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level and are part of the Football Bowl Subdivision Independent Conference. The team has a strong tradition of discipline, teamwork, and dedication, reflecting the values of the United States Army.