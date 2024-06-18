1. a person who is proficient in sports and other forms of physical exercise: "he had the broad-shouldered build of a natural athlete”

Well as they say, if the shoe fits, wear it and that is just what the Army coaching staff will be doing. Excuse me, the two Army coaching staffs, because we are talking about Jaden Pydyn, who has committed to play both football and baseball at West Point.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is out of Detroit Catholic Central High School in Novi, Michigan.

On the football side, he plays quarterback, running back, and safety, although he is targeted at running back for the Black Knights.