GoBlackKnights - Joe Iacono joins the GoBlackKnights.com Team

Joe Iacono joins the GoBlackKnights.com Team
Joe Iacono (aka jiacono) will join GoBlackKnights.com and will make his debut early this week.
Joe is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point (Class of 1993) and a true Army Black Knights’ football fan.
“I watched the Army-Navy game every year on TV with my father as a young kid, and then my senior year in HS, when I knew I wanted to attend West Point,” stated Iacono in this GBK sports release. “I began fervently following Army football. Coincidentally, 1988 was an awesome season for the Black Knights. Led by the awesome running back duo of Mike Mayweather and Ben Barnett, and QB Bryan McWilliams, they went 9-3; won the CiC; and lost a nail-biter to Alabama in the Sun Bowl on Christmas Eve. Barnett rushed for over 300 yards and had it not been for a few Derrick Thomas blocked kicks, Army would have won … I was hooked!”
According to Joe, his Army football interest remained high throughout years as a cadet, and even post graduation, although he readily admitted there was a period of concern surrounding the program.
“My rooting interest remained high while I was in the Army and Bob Sutton was the Head Coach,” he stated. “There were a few really good seasons in the late ‘90’s, to include the 10-2 CiC/Independence Bowl team led by QB Ronnie McAda.”
“My ‘fandom’ waned a little during the Berry/Ross/Brock/Ellerson years as I found it hard to stomach the product we were putting on the field and the tolerance for losing that had become normal. Then, when Bob Caslen hired the great Jeff Monken, everything changed.
“I joined GoBlackKnights.com (rivals.com) in 2015 to follow Coach Monken’s recruiting and became hooked as a “super fan” again.”
Iacono’s input as a “super-fan” on the GBK premium message board (‘The 12th Knight) always seems to catch the attention of the Army fan base, so it was an easy decision have him part of the GBK team.
His primary role will be as a “generalist” writer covering a variety of topics surrounding the Army football program.
To have him, along with Senior Analyst & Writer, Gordon Larson and Senior Recruiting Analyst, A.M. Allan only reinforces that GBK is consistently looking to maintain the true north of Army football coverage.
"GoBlackKnights.com is excited to have Joe as part of our GBK team, and we are confident that he add tremendous value to our Army football and sports coverage," shared GBK Publisher, Charles Grevious. "We hope the Army faithful will take time out to welcome Joe on-board"
