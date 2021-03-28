GoBlackKnights - Joe Iacono joins the GoBlackKnights.com Team

Joe Iacono (aka jiacono) will join GoBlackKnights.com and will make his debut early this week.

Joe is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point (Class of 1993) and a true Army Black Knights’ football fan.

“I watched the Army-Navy game every year on TV with my father as a young kid, and then my senior year in HS, when I knew I wanted to attend West Point,” stated Iacono in this GBK sports release. “I began fervently following Army football. Coincidentally, 1988 was an awesome season for the Black Knights. Led by the awesome running back duo of Mike Mayweather and Ben Barnett, and QB Bryan McWilliams, they went 9-3; won the CiC; and lost a nail-biter to Alabama in the Sun Bowl on Christmas Eve. Barnett rushed for over 300 yards and had it not been for a few Derrick Thomas blocked kicks, Army would have won … I was hooked!”

According to Joe, his Army football interest remained high throughout years as a cadet, and even post graduation, although he readily admitted there was a period of concern surrounding the program.

“My rooting interest remained high while I was in the Army and Bob Sutton was the Head Coach,” he stated. “There were a few really good seasons in the late ‘90’s, to include the 10-2 CiC/Independence Bowl team led by QB Ronnie McAda.”