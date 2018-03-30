

Coming into spring and summer training camps, safety Jaylon McClinton is no longer a wet behind the ears player, but he is now a seasoned performer who shared with GoBlackKnights.com what expectations he has for himself this spring and summer as well as the season. “My expectations are to come out there and make plays and be a leader on this defense,” he stated. “I know that Rhyan England is gone and I know we had AK [Andrew King] the year before that, so I feel it’s kind of my turn to step up and be a leader. But also to make big time plays for this defense.” A point which was driven home by defensive coordinator Jay Bateman himself. “He’s doing well and I’m excited to see him take the next step as a veteran leader,” the DC told GBK.

LOOKING BACK

McClinton was recruited by Bateman out of Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC in 2015. Rivals rated him a 5.4 as a cornerback, although he played safety and running back in high school and is generally regarded as more of a safety than cornerback. He played a year at USMAPS before entering West Point in 2016 where he got off to an early start as a plebe. He made his college debut against Rice and appeared in 12 games in 2016, recording 30 Total Tackles, including 1.5 TFLs, blocked a punt and was credited with 4 passes defended. He broke got his first start against Air Force replacing an injured Marcus Hyatt at cornerback, and started the last four games at that spot. As we noted above, the staff likes McClinton better as a safety than a cornerback; so he was moved back to safety last spring and started the first three games of the 2017 season at safety. He missed the Tulane and UTEP games and then returned as a starting cornerback against Rice, Eastern Michigan, and Temple. He recorded 44 Total Tackles including 2.5 TFLs and a Sack, returned an interception for 27 yards and was credited with 2 forced fumbles. “Definitely safety ... I think safety is the most comfortable for me,” shared McClinton.

LOOKING AHEAD

McClinton in action during recent Black Knights' spring practice GoBlackKnights.com



As we continued our conversation with the 5-foot-10, 205 pound junior after a recent practice this week, he was able gage where he sees himself fitting into the big picture, along with his projection of this year’s ball club. Of course, that starts with McClinton readily admitting that he is ready to take the next step in his game, which is ... “The Xs & Os definitely,” he stated. “I definitely want to get better knowing why Coach Bateman is calling certain plays and getting into the stats of knowing and why the opponents offense is doing what ... and that’s going to put me over the hump this season.” According to McClinton, as a group, putting all the defensive pieces together is an element of how good the ‘D’ can be in 2018. “I have confidence in this defense sir and I’m glad to tell you that we can be the top defense in the country, that’s how I really feel ... if we put our minds to it,” he confessed. “The experience we have with the secondary and even the linebacking corp and even the D-line.”

