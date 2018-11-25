Athlete Justin Lescouflair is bringing his talent to West Point as part the Army Black Knights 2019 recruiting class Rivals.com

Back on November 13th, we reported that athlete Justin Lescouflair out Freeport (NY) Freeport High School (No. 2 in the state of New York) would be making his college decision soon. Soon became yesterday, as Lescouflair and his teammates closed out their 2018 football campaign with a 20-19 close victory over New York State’s No. 1 William Floyd High School in the championship game. “We beat them in the toughest game of the season and it was a grinder,” Lescouflair declared, who played slotback, safety, and returner on special teams in yesterday’s contest. This was followed by the 5-foot-10, 172 pounder extending his verbal pledge to the Army coaching staff.

"I’ve been fired up for a while and it’s a solid commitment" — Athlete Justin Lescouflair on his commitment to Army West Point

IN HIS OWN WORDS

“I gave my commitment after the L.I.C (Long Island Championship) and about an hour after I gave a call to Coach Loose,” Lescouflair told GoBlackKnights.com in reference to his conversation with Black Knights’ safety coach, John Loose. “We were both fired up and excited, and only a few minutes later my good friend DJ Fuller gave his commitment too.” The New York product went on to elaborate on the scene surrounding the announcement of his commitment to the No. 23 team in the nation. “I told him first thing that I wanted to give my commitment,” Lescouflair explained. “He got excited and told me him and the coaches are happy about my decision and glad that I’ll be joining the Brotherhood. After that we discussed the details of the championship game and how i gave my commitment in front of my family, teammates, coaches and the media.” According to Lescouflair, there were several factors that lead him to his decision on Saturday, but he pointed to one primary attribute surrounding the academy. “The opportunities that come out of West Point are unmatched by any other school,” he stated. “It was something me and my family have been discussing for a while, so I decided to make it happen.” "I’ve been fired up for a while and it’s a solid commitment," added Lescouflair.



Lescouflair embracing the state championship trophies as he is destined for Army West Point