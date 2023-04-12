WEST POINT, NY – Army Head Coach Jeff Monken has announced the hiring of Inside Linebackers Coach Justin Weaver and Defensive Quality Control Coach Collin Shank.

Justin "Juice" Weaver most recently was the Head Coach of the United States Military Academy Preparatory School (USMAPS) this past season (2022), leading Army Prep to wins over Navy Prep and Air Force Prep. He also served as the USMAPS defensive coordinator from 2019-21.

Weaver's first stint at West Point came as Army's director of on-campus recruiting in 2017 and was Army's defensive quality control coach in 2018.

Weaver came to West Point after spending three years at the University of Wisconsin as the "Beyond the Game" Coordinator. The program assists student-athletes with the transition to the next level in their lives, including professional sports. He also developed and implemented programs and workshops that enhanced the student-athlete experience.

Prior to Wisconsin, Weaver was the defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator and linebackers coach at the University of Chicago from 2012-14. During his time, the Maroons finished second in the UAA Conference and ranked in the top 30 nationally in five defensive categories. In 2012, senior linebacker Alex Dzierbicki played in the All-American Bowl, and Weaver's three starting linebackers earned first team all-league honors in 2012 and 2013.

Before this time at University of Chicago, Weaver spent the previous two seasons as the outside linebackers coach at his alma mater Lehigh University. During those two campaigns, the Mountain Hawks won 21 of 26 games, captured back-to-back Patriot League titles, and made a pair of NCAA playoff appearances.

As a collegiate athlete, Weaver played for Lehigh from 2004-07, during which time he was a member of two Patriot League champion squads (2004, 2006). He began his coaching career at Lehigh in 2008 as a student assistant concentrating on the defensive line, and moved to Morgan State University where he served a two-year stint as an assistant defensive line coach from 2008-10.

Collin Shank spent last season (2022) as a graduate assistant aiding Army Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody on the defensive side of the ball. Prior to Army, Shank spent 2021 as the Tight Ends coach at Franklin & Marshall. He also previously made a coaching stint as the Offensive Quality Control coach at Eastern Washington.

As a collegiate athlete, Shank played quarterback for Millersville University in Millersville, Pa. In 2019, he set a new school record for total offensive yards in one game (454) and was twice named PSAC East Player of the Week. Shank graduated in 2020 with a degree in Sports Business.