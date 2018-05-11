Kanyon Walker receives in-home visit from Army West Point
This past week, Wildwood High School’s Kanyon Walker, who holds several offers, received an in-home visit from Army Black Knights’ linebacker coach, Daryl Dixon.Dixon, a former starting defensive b...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news