 GoBlackKnights - Kick-Off Times Set for Nine Army Football Contests in 2021
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-27 16:09:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Kick-Off Times Set for Nine Army Football Contests in 2021

The Army Black Knights are lead by Head Coach Jeff Monken
The Army Black Knights are lead by Head Coach Jeff Monken (GoBlackKnights.com)
Army West Point Athletic Communications
Special to GoBlackKnights.com

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Game times for nine of Army’s 12 scheduled football games in 2021 have been announced. All nine games currently announced will be televised nationally on either the CBS family of networks or the ESPN family of networks.

The Black Knights will play both Commander-in-Chief Trophy games vs. Air Force and Navy on CBS. The Black Knights are set to take on Air Force in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 6 at 11:30 a.m. ET and Navy in East Rutherford, N.J. on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. ET.

The season opener is on the road in 2021, as the Black Knights travel to Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 4. They will kick at 12 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

All six home games at Michie Stadium will be televised on CBS Sports Net, with the home opener vs. Western Kentucky on Sept. 11 set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The other five games on the home slate will kick at noon ET.

2021 Football Schedule with Kick Times/TV Information
Date Opponent Location Time Broadcast

Sept. 4

@ Georgia State

Center Parc Stadium

12 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Sept. 11

Western Kentucky

Michie Stadium

11:30 a.m. ET

CBS Sports Net.

Sept. 18

UCONN

Michie Stadium

12 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Net.

Sept. 25

Miami University (OH)

Michie Stadium

12 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Net.

Oct. 2

@ Ball State

Scheumann Stadium

TBD

TBD

Oct. 16

@ Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium

TBD

TBD

Oct. 23

Wake Forest

Michie Stadium

12 p.m. ET

TBD

Nov. 6

vs. Air Force

Globe Life Field

TBD

Nov. 13

Bucknell

Michie Stadium

12 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Net.

Nov. 20

UMass

Michie Stadium

12 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Net.

Nov. 27

@ Liberty

Williams Stadium

TBD

TBD

Dec. 11

vs. Navy

MetLife Stadium

3 p.m. ET

CBS


**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}