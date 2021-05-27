Kick-Off Times Set for Nine Army Football Contests in 2021

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Game times for nine of Army’s 12 scheduled football games in 2021 have been announced. All nine games currently announced will be televised nationally on either the CBS family of networks or the ESPN family of networks.

The Black Knights will play both Commander-in-Chief Trophy games vs. Air Force and Navy on CBS. The Black Knights are set to take on Air Force in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 6 at 11:30 a.m. ET and Navy in East Rutherford, N.J. on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. ET.

The season opener is on the road in 2021, as the Black Knights travel to Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 4. They will kick at 12 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

All six home games at Michie Stadium will be televised on CBS Sports Net, with the home opener vs. Western Kentucky on Sept. 11 set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The other five games on the home slate will kick at noon ET.