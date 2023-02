GoBlackKnights.com is always honored to support the Lauren's First and Goal (non-profit organization) which was started in 2004 by John and Marianne Loose in honor of their daughter, Lauren, a pediatric brain tumor survivor.

Since its inception, LFG has raised more than $2.87 million toward its mission to provide financial support for brain tumor research and cancer services, to offer financial and emotional support to families living with pediatric cancer, and to increase awareness of the disease.